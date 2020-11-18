Mild Second Half Of Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure will remain in control through the end of the week and that will spell a big warm up. A few clouds can be expected tonight with lows dipping into the upper 20s. Sunshine returns Thursday with gusty winds. This will push highs to around 50 degrees. Strong winds and sunshine remain Thursday with unseasonably warm temperatures into the 60s. A few more cloud Friday will slip temperatures into the 50s for afternoon highs.

Our next weathermaker arrives for the weekend. There remains some timing and track issues, but it does look like some rain will move through the area Saturday and Sunday. At times, a few snowflakes could mix in. This will bring more seasonable temperatures to the region with highs back into the 40s.

