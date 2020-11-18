Advertisement

Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit closed after semi-truck rollover

Lanes heading north closed on I-39/90
Lanes heading north closed on I-39/90(Wisconsin DOT)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes heading north on I-39/90 near Beloit are closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck rollover.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi hit a construction truck on the interstate just north of Wisconsin 81 around 7 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared that drivers should take EXIT 185B (I-43), then head east on I-43 to WIS 140 (EXIT 6). Turn left and proceed north on WIS 140 to US 14/WIS 11, then turn left and proceed west to US 14/WIS 11, before turning left and proceeding west on WIS 11 to I-39/90 for a detour.

Officials expect traffic to be impacted for several hours as crews respond to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

BIG November warm-up begins today
Madison Common Council votes to loosen cannabis laws
workout class
Gyms pause workout classes following public health order banning indoor gatherings
DHS: Expect vaccine by end of the year
DHS: Expect vaccine by end of the year