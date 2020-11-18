Northbound lanes of I-39/90 near Beloit closed after semi-truck rollover

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes heading north on I-39/90 near Beloit are closed Wednesday morning after a semi-truck rollover.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the semi hit a construction truck on the interstate just north of Wisconsin 81 around 7 a.m.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation shared that drivers should take EXIT 185B (I-43), then head east on I-43 to WIS 140 (EXIT 6). Turn left and proceed north on WIS 140 to US 14/WIS 11, then turn left and proceed west to US 14/WIS 11, before turning left and proceeding west on WIS 11 to I-39/90 for a detour.

Officials expect traffic to be impacted for several hours as crews respond to the crash.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.