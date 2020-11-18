Share Your Holidays Request-a-thon turns music into meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -People can take over the airwaves of a Madison rock station Thursday for 12 hours.

Jonathan and Kitty with 105.5 Triple M are hosting a request-a-thon to raise meals for NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign.

People can call in between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Thursday and take over the adult rock station. A minimum $25 donation will provide 75 meals to those struggling with hunger in Southwestern Wisconsin.

(WMTV)

People can call 1-844-8HUNGER (1-844-848-6437) or make their request online by clicking here.

NBC15 Share Your Holidays campaign is in its 25th year, and hoping to raise five million meals. Because of you, children, adults, and families will not need to wonder when or if they will get their next meal.

Tomorrow Thursday, November 18, from 6 am - 6 pm you can control the airwaves of Madison's 105.5 Triple M radio station.... Posted by Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

