Sun Prairie Police: Teen accidentally shoots himself in the head

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A 16-year-old boy is expected to survive after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., the teen’s injury was likely self-inflicted and an accident.

Emergency crews found the teen around 3:40 a.m. after responding to reports of the shooting in the parking lot of the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, in the 2800 block of Hoepker Road, a Sun Prairie police spokesperson explained.

Two more boys, ages 14 and 12, were with the 16-year-old at the time, police noted. None of their names were released, nor did police say how they were related to each other.

A gun has been recovered from the scene and has been secured by police. The department said its investigation remains ‘very active.’

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

