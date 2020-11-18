Three Mauston police officers resign following off-duty incidents, administrative leave

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Mauston Police Department officers have resigned after being put on administrative leave for two-separate off duty incidents this summer.

Officer Mckenna Huffman resigned on Oct. 20 and Officer Brian Raabe resigned on Oct. 30. The two officers were found to be involved in a bar fight while they were off-duty and one of them is facing possible criminal charges.

According to the Sparta Police Department, Huffman and Raabe became involved in an argument at 11:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 with Randall’s Uptown Bar patron Brent Fitzgerald. The department continued, saying a second fight broke out between several other patrons shortly later. Sparta PD referred four people, including officer Raabe, to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office to face possible criminal charges.

Raabe will face charges of disorderly conduct and battery. Fitzgerald received injuries as a result of the incident and will face possible charges of disorderly conduct and substantial battery. No charges against Huffman were referred.

The third officer, Michael Sturek, resigned on Nov. 4.

Sturek faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting and injuring someone with one of the guns he owned while off-duty. The charges include second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, and endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon, stemming from the incident, which happened on August 26 outside Sturek’s home.

According to the criminal complaint, the shooting followed a night of drinking at a local bar by Sturek and the victim, during which the former told investigators he had about a dozen beers. A detective who was investigating the case reported being able to smell the alcohol on Sturek and could tell he had been drinking by the way he talked.

Later, at Sturek’s home, the off-duty sergeant was showing the victim his gun collection and selected a pistol that his guest had shown an interest in. When they went outside, Sturek claims he went to clear the weapon and it fired. He told the detective they were both surprised it went off.

As the investigating detective and Sturek further discussed what happened, the complaint indicates they determined Sturek cleared the gun and released the magazine. However, the magazine remained in its well. Sturek said he could clear the gun by “rack(ing) the slide” back, the complaint said, adding “he thought the weapon was cleared and “racked the slide” back one more time. When he did this, the slide dropped forward and the gun went off.”

The victim was taken to Gundersen Health System, in La Crosse, to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. That person’s name was not released.

The fourth officer who was on administrative leave has returned to work, the department said Wednesday.

