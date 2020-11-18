Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Trump campaign has officially stated it plans to petition for recounts in Dane Co. and Milwaukee Co., two counties that broke heavily for Democrat Joe Biden.

The campaign alleges election officials illegally altered absentee ballots, illegally issued absentee ballots, and illegal advice from government officials allowed Voter ID laws to be circumvented

The Trump campaign said it picked those two heavily Democratic counties because “they are the locations of the worst irregularities.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign wired millions of dollars to the Wisconsin Elections Commission overnight and told the agency it plans to file a recount petition later Wednesday.

In a tweet, the WEC indicated it received $3 million, which is less than half of the $7.9 million estimated price tag to recount every ballot. The lower amount would hint that the campaign is lining up to request a partial recount instead.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission has received a wire transfer from the Trump campaign for $3 million. No petition has been received yet, but the Trump campaign has told WEC staff one will be filed today. We have no further information at this time. — Wisconsin Elections (@WI_Elections) November 18, 2020

The president has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to submit its request.

Commissioner Dean Knudson addressed the partial recount possibility in a tweet shortly before the WEC’s official announcement. He explained if the Trump campaign were to request only certain counties or municipalities be recounted, the leading candidate, i.e. President-elect Joe Biden, could request the remaining districts be counted.

However, the Biden campaign would have to pay for those other districts. The campaign will have two days to decide what it wants to do, Knudson continued.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

FOX News' John Roberts reported Wednesday morning that the Trump campaign had decided on a partial recount. Roberts did not say which areas the president’s election staff would target.

UPDATE TO BREAKING: The @realDonaldTrump WI recount request will NOT be statewide - it will be a PARTIAL recount in several key counties. No word on WHICH counties yet. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) November 18, 2020

Canvassed vote results submitted by all 72 counties show Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump by 20,608 votes.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence.

