Advertisement

Trump fires head of DHS election security agency

FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White...
FILE - In this Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House, in Washington. Although only a few of America's CEOs have made public statements about President Trump's refusal to accept his election loss, many are worried about it in private.(Evan Vucci | AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has fired the director of the federal agency that repeatedly vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election.

Christopher Krebs, a Trump appointee, was the first director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency.

He ran the agency from its creation in the wake of Russian interference with the 2016 election through November’s fiercely contested presidential contest.

The firing of Krebs comes as Trump is refusing to recognize the victory of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and removing high-level officials seen as insufficiently loyal.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers to deliver statewide COVID-19 address Tuesday night

Latest News

Election Bureau Director Albert L. Gricoski, left, opens provisional ballots alongside election...
In court, Giuliani argues to block Biden win in Pennsylvania
In this May 22, 2019 file photo, Department of Homeland Security Cybersecurity and...
Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security
Hurricane Iota made landfall with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph. It hit the coast about 30...
Hurricane Iota roars onto Nicaragua as 2nd blow in 2 weeks
Assessor Sallie Robinson says the Assessor's Office will remain closed until November 30th.
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Nearly 100 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Wisconsin