UW Health opens COVID-19 unit at American Center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The increasing number of hospitalizations spurred by the rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced the University of Wisconsin Health System to open another unit to battle the virus.

UW Health created a new COVID-19 unit at the the American Center, a spokesperson for the health system confirmed. Until now, everyone who had tested positive for the virus was being treated at its main University Hospital.

The unit started taking its first patients at the beginning of the week.

Because of the influx of patients at all of its hospitals, UW Health also needed to move some adult patients into the American Family Children’s Hospital in order to make room at the main hospital.

There is no indication any of those patients have tested positive and UW Health stated that Children’s Hospital is not expanding to house COVID-19 patients.

