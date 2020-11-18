WEC lays out recount timeline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Trump campaign officially submitted their request for recounts in two Wisconsin counties.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) announced the documentation was filed in-person shortly before 11 a.m. and, as expected, the campaign is only seeking recounts in for Dane Co. and Milwaukee Co.

The commission tweeted earlier that it received $3 million overnight to pay for the recount and Administrator Meagan Wolfe added that, at first blush, the request meets all state requirements. She also noted the pressure that will comes with such an undertaking.

“We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks. We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates,” she said.

With the documentation filed, the WEC has established the following timeline for the recount, expecting it to be completed by Tuesday, December 1:

Wednesday, November 18:

WEC commissioners meet at 6 p.m. to discuss the details of partial recount and review supplemental coronavirus-related guidance for the Recount Manual. Meeting information and details for attending are available here.

Thursday, November 19:

The commission chair will issue the recount order, kicking off the 13-day countdown for the recount to be completed. It is also the first day the recount boards can meet.

Saturday, November 21:

County board canvassers must convene by 9 a.m. on Saturday for the recount.

Tuesday, December 1:

The deadline needs to be completed and filed by noon on December 1. Importantly, this is also the deadline for WEC itself to certify the results.

Beyond this timeline, Commissioner Dean Knudson notes that because the Trump campaign only requested a partial recount, the Biden camp now has two days to request any other counties it would like to see counted. The president-elect’s campaign would have to pay for those wards.

When the candidate behind pays for partial recount, the leading candidate can request and pay for the remaining wards to be recounted. May request any time up to 5pm 2 days after completion of the partial. https://t.co/EQMTUkLIr9#wisconsinrecount 2/2 — Dean Knudson (@deanknudson) November 18, 2020

