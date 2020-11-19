2021 Midwest Horse Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Midwest Horse Fair that was scheduled for April of 2021 was canceled on Thursday due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair posted on Facebook that Wisconsin and Dane County are experiencing “catastrophic effects” of the virus, specifically noting increased hospitalizations.

Public Health Madison & Dane County have extended their emergency use of the Alliant Energy Center grounds through April 30 for COVID-19 testing, which forces the cancellation of the fair. The fair was originally scheduled for April 16-18.

The Midwest Horse Fair Board and management have discussed alternate dates and locations, but explained there was no guarantee that the event would be able to be rescheduled during 2021. They also explained that alternate facilities to host the event do not offer the guaranteed availability or accommodations to allow for an event of their variety, capacity and caliber.

“Our hearts are heavy. We cherish our fans, exhibitors and partners. While we are regretful to make this announcement, we are thankful to allow ample time for our patrons to adapt and undo their preparations, for which many have planned months in advance.”

The fair also said those who had invested in the 2021 fair will be contacted through email to provide information about their investment options.

