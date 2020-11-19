American Family Insurance extends 10% credit for personal auto-insurance customers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - American Family Insurance will extend a 10% credit on monthly personal auto insurance bills through March of 2021 to continue providing COVID-19 relief.

The insurance company announced Thursday that this extension is the third round of premium relief for personal auto insurance customers as a result of decreased driving and claims due to the coronavirus.

This brings the total amount of relief since the pandemic began to $500 million, according to a news release.

“We exist to protect and help our customers,” said American Family chief operating officer Telisa Yancy. ”While driving mileage and claims have recently trended up, we anticipate the numbers will continue to be less than previous years.”

Yancy said the company wants to continue this relief as customers keep up their efforts in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

The 10% credit started with bills in July as part of the second round of relief. This round of credit was set to expire in July, the company noted.

The first round was released in March in the form of a $50 check per personal insured vehicle that was in force by March 11. The company noted that these first two rounds provided a combined $425 million in premium relief.

The company noted that monthly bills from January-March of 2021 will reflect the 10% credit. Any customers that pay in full for their coverage during that time will receive a check with a credit.

