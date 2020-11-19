Blue Mounds Police Dept. to purchase all new AEDs thanks to donation

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Blue Mounds Police Department will be able to purchase new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) thanks to a donation from a local business.

The department thanked Casey’s General Store in Blue Mounds on Thursday for their donation. Each squad car in the department will be equipped with a new AED, as well as the new police department that opened last month.

“I want to personally thank Casey’s for the donation, it was time to upgrade all of our AEDs and most importantly having them in our squad cars and police department will and has saved lives,” said Chief Hoops.

The amount of money was undisclosed, according to a news release.

