Advertisement

Blue Mounds Police Dept. to purchase all new AEDs thanks to donation

(WJRT)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Blue Mounds Police Department will be able to purchase new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) thanks to a donation from a local business.

The department thanked Casey’s General Store in Blue Mounds on Thursday for their donation. Each squad car in the department will be equipped with a new AED, as well as the new police department that opened last month.

“I want to personally thank Casey’s for the donation, it was time to upgrade all of our AEDs and most importantly having them in our squad cars and police department will and has saved lives,” said Chief Hoops.

The amount of money was undisclosed, according to a news release.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate

Latest News

American Family Insurance extends 10% credit for personal auto-insurance customers
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Wisconsin hospital leader urges Evers, Republicans to unite
2021 Midwest Horse Fair canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Brian Higgins mugshot
Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot to be held without bail