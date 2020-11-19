Advertisement

Dad gets lightning bolt haircut to match son’s surgery scars

By KMOV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PACIFIC, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri father got a replica of his 5-year-old son’s lightning bolt-shaped scars shaved into his head in order to ease the little boy’s self-consciousness.

Jonathan Tynes is really into cool designs. It’s what he does at his print shop in Pacific, Missouri, and he recently had a lightning bolt design cut into his hair.

His 5-year-old son, Hunter Tynes, has the same lighting bolt in his hair, but Hunter’s is not there by choice. He was born with a condition that caused the plates in his head to be fused together prematurely.

Months before he turned 2, Hunter had reconstructive skull surgery.

“So, he had to be cut from ear to ear, opened up and his skull totally reshaped,” Jonathan Tynes said.

The zigzag pattern was done so his hair would cover it up as it grew back, which worked on top, but the scar tissue on the sides didn’t cooperate.

Hunter has been very self-conscious about that lately.

“I said, ‘Your lightning bolts are really cool. I wish that I could have that.’ And he goes, ‘Well, why don’t you? Why don’t you have them? If they’re so cool, then why don’t you get them?’ I said, ‘OK, then, I will,’” Jonathan Tynes said.

So, the father went to the barber and got a replica of Hunter’s lightning bolt scars shaved into his hair.

“The messages that poured in, the people that said how it touched them, it’s been really incredible,” he said.

Hunter says his father is his best friend.

Copyright 2020 KMOV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

Frozen turkeys sit in a freezer display at Festival Foods.
Tons of Turkey: Small birds flying off the shelves ahead of Thanksgiving
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC
High demand for smaller birds this Thanksgiving
High demand for smaller birds this Thanksgiving
Trump campaign requests recount in Wisconsin
Trump campaign requests recount in Wisconsin
Retirement home sent eviction order to residents
Retirement home sent eviction order to residents