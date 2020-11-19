Advertisement

Dane Co. Sheriff investigating overnight gunfire in Windsor

No injuries were reported.
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of overnight gunfire on Thursday,...
The Dane Co. Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of overnight gunfire on Thursday, November 19, 2020.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VILLAGE OF WINDSOR, Wis. (WMTV) - Overnight gunfire struck multiple apartment buildings in the Village of Windsor, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Officer reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, its deputies responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 6600 block of Scattergood Lane after receiving multiple calls about gun shots in the area.

Investigators found several shell casings as well as evidence that bullets struck the nearby apartment buildings. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office’s tip line at 608-284-6900.

