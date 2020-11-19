Advertisement

Elections Comm. gets the ball rolling on the recount

Commissioners unanimously approved the recount order
An attorney for the Trump campaign, Jim Troupis, submits the petition for a recount in Dane Co....
An attorney for the Trump campaign, Jim Troupis, submits the petition for a recount in Dane Co. and Milwaukee Co. on Nov. 18, 2020.(Wisconsin Elections Commission)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission officially issued the order Thursday that begins the partial recount process for Dane Co. and Milwaukee Co.

The move comes after commissioners met late into the night Wednesday to consider the request from President Donald Trump’s campaign and review any possible changes to the state’s Recount Manual.

The order was approved unanimously by the six-member bipartisan commission. The Trump campaign wired the state $3 million early Wednesday to pay for the recount.

“We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks,” WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said Wednesday. “We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates.”

During Wednesday night’s session, commissioners signed off on changes that are designed to make it easier for presidential campaigns to access the ballots and other materials during the process. According to the WEC statement, that portion of the manual now reads:

“…it is clear that the ballots and materials must be available for candidates and their representatives to view and offer any objections to a ballot being counted.”

WEC Recount Manual

Changes were also made to public health section of the Manual in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the WEC noted. Commissioners also unanimously approved a three-page memorandum containing more public health guidance. The WEC plans to post the revised Recount Manual on its website soon.

The Dane Co. recount will take place at Monona Terrace, while elections officials in Milwaukee Co. will gather at the Wisconsin Center. Their respective Board of Canvassers will issue public notices for start times and meeting times, the WEC explained. (See full timeline)

The recount must be completed by noon on December 1.

As it stands, official election numbers from the Wisconsin Elections Commission for the two counties include:

Dane CoMilwaukee Co.
Pres.-elect Joe Biden260,185317,270
President Donald Trump78,800134,357

