Evers, Vos set to meet Friday on COVID-19 response

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos plans to sit down with Gov. Tony Evers on Friday morning to discuss the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the speaker’s office confirms.

The meeting comes as the state deals with skyrocketing infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths connected to the virus. In the past two days alone, the Dept. of Health Services has reported single-day record highs for both new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 90 percent of hospital beds across the state remain filled.

The speaker’s office would only acknowledge the meeting would take place. A spokesperson for the Burlington Republican did not specify what was on the agenda. She also did not say if they would be meeting in person or virtually.

NBC15 has also reached out to Gov. Evers’ office but have not heard a response.

The Wisconsin legislature has not passed any coronavirus relief bills since mid-April when it passed a measure to help the state allocate the $2.3 billion it would be receiving from the federal CARES act.

Earlier this week, Evers rolled out a package of COVID-19 relief bills designed to improve access to and reduce the cost of health care, reduce the spread of the virus, and offer flexibility to families.

Vos also indicated this week what he would like to see in new legislation. Those goals included increased contact tracing and focusing on rapid testing.

