Fire destroys Town of Rutland home

Everyone in the house escaped safely, fire officials say.
A Rutland home is considered a complete loss after an overnight fire on Thursday, November 19, 2020.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUTLAND, Wis. (WMTV) - A Town of Rutland home is considered a complete loss after a devastating fire overnight.

According to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office, the home was fully engulfed in flames by the time emergency crews arrived around midnight.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, in the 4200 block of Co. Hwy A, to help contain the blaze. Everyone in the home made it out safely, the Sheriff’s Office noted.

Investigators say they do not believe the fire is suspicious, however they are still working to determined what sparked it.

They estimate the value of the loss to be approximately $100,000.

