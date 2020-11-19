Four Madison-area organizations to receive grants to construct solar arrays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison nonprofits and one affordable housing developer will receive grants to construct solar arrays at their facilities.

The City of Madison and RENEW Madison announced the MadiSUN Backyard Solar grants on Wednesday.

The four Backyard Solar projects will create nearly $550,000 of local investments in renewable energy, according to a news release.

The MadiSUN Solar Program was expanded to incorporate these grants, which are meant to increase solar adoption and access to solar power across the city.

Each group received $10,000 for a total of $40,000:

Movin’ Out, an affordable housing developer, will construct a 124-kilowatt solar system

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, an affordable housing provider, will build a 30-kilowatt project

Bethel Lutheran Church, a house of worship that provides clothing donations and a drive-up food pantry, will build a 47-kilowatt array

A fourth organization has chosen to remain anonymous

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.