Advertisement

Four Madison-area organizations to receive grants to construct solar arrays

(WCAX)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three Madison nonprofits and one affordable housing developer will receive grants to construct solar arrays at their facilities.

The City of Madison and RENEW Madison announced the MadiSUN Backyard Solar grants on Wednesday.

The four Backyard Solar projects will create nearly $550,000 of local investments in renewable energy, according to a news release.

The MadiSUN Solar Program was expanded to incorporate these grants, which are meant to increase solar adoption and access to solar power across the city.

Each group received $10,000 for a total of $40,000:

  • Movin’ Out, an affordable housing developer, will construct a 124-kilowatt solar system
  • Habitat for Humanity of Dane County, an affordable housing provider, will build a 30-kilowatt project
  • Bethel Lutheran Church, a house of worship that provides clothing donations and a drive-up food pantry, will build a 47-kilowatt array
  • A fourth organization has chosen to remain anonymous

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

Cost of deer v vehicle collision repairs on the rise as mating season peaks
Stock graphic
MPD investigating after single-car crash on the Beltline near Verona Road
GasBuddy survey reports 45% less travelers to be on the road for Thanksgiving
Badger Nuns Jump Around with Student Nurses.
The Badger Nuns ‘jump around’ with UW nursing students