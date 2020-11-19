GasBuddy survey reports 45% less travelers to be on the road for Thanksgiving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A survey released Wednesday found that there will be 45% fewer travelers on the road this Thanksgiving.

GasBuddy, a travel and navigation app, released their 2020 Annual Thanksgiving Travel survey and found that only 35% of Americans plan to travel on the roads this year for Thanksgiving, compared to 65% last year.

The company also noted that this decrease comes amid some of the lowest Thanksgiving gas prices the country has seen in years.

According to a news release, nearly half of the respondents said their travel plans were impacted by COVID-19 and many were staying home this year.

GasBuddy reported that they analyzed 1860 responses from Oct. 25-28.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.