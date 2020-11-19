Gusty winds bring in Thursday’s 60’s

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - If you thought yesterday was breezy, get ready for more gusty winds! A passing low-pressure center will drive southwest winds upwards of 10-20 mph. Gusts could top 30-40 mph. The wind brings in an unusual stint of warm air for November. However, it won’t last long!

A surface-low pressure center will pass through southern Canada today - leading to gusty winds and warmer temperatures. Madison is projected to reach the lower 60′s by mid-afternoon. High & mid-level clouds were passing over an upper-level ridge. Although clouds will be around, there will still be plenty of sunshine.

A cold front passes through tonight. Southern Wisconsin stays dry, but winds switch out of the West and highs drop into the 50′s. As the frontal boundary moves south, showers develop along and just behind it. Southern Wisconsin stays mainly dry for the weekend. The bulk of the rain will fall to our south on Saturday. A passing disturbance may trigger a shower or brief snow flurry on Sunday. Weekend highs will only top out in the lower 40′s.

Sunshine returns for Monday before another weather system swings through the Midwest on Tuesday. Models show the potential for an initial wintry mix on Tuesday before a transition to rain early Wednesday.

