Harmony Bar and Grill launches GoFundMe amid financial concerns due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A long-time east Madison restaurant is fearing the worst ahead of the winter months.

Outdoor dining, take-out options and a 25% indoor capacity allowance got Harmony Bar and Grill through the summer months. Though as winter nears, owner Brennan Nardi is growing anxious.

“We’re starting to worry about whether or not we’re going to be able to make it through the winter,” says Nardi.

Nardi says her budget already stretched thin.

“I had 24 employees on March 16th and I’m down to 5,” she said. “We have developed a strong takeout business, which is a positive of COVID and that helps. But it’s not helping enough.”

With the financial help they’ve received running out, they feel forced to turn to other sources. A bartender of 14 years there, Marcus Robert Johnson, started a GoFundMe.

“I started the GoFundMe to keep the bar open, because we’re at a really limited staff right now and the bills are just hard to pay,” says Johnson.

He’s been working at the bar since he was a teenager and says he can’t bear to think of the restaurant closing its doors.

“Me getting the job here gave me a second family that I was missing out on when I first moved here,” he said. “It’s just always been really supportive of everything I’ve done and just always been there for me.”

Locals are already pitching in to help them reach their $42,000 goal.

“It’s not just about the food and the drink,” said Nardi. “It’s about community. I don’t want to see it close, because I love it. And I know a lot of people feel the same way.”

Zach Brandon, The Greater Madison Chamber Of Commerce President, says concerns like these are being echoed from businesses throughout the area. Brandon is urging community members to spend their dollars locally as the holidays near.

If you would like to donate, visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.