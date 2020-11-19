MPD: Armed suspect attempts theft of thousands in Home Depot merchandise

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect armed with a BB gun and six knives allegedly attempted to steal thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise from Home Depot Tuesday evening, the Madison Police Department reports.

An employee at the 2425 East Spring Dr. location told police she felt concerned for her safety after confronting 34-year-old Dustin L. Tiedeman for shoplifting.

Tiedeman was allegedly putting merchandise into garbage cans that he had loaded onto a cart. When the employee asked if he needed help, Tiedeman told her he did not and turned so that she could see what appeared to be a handgun holstered to his waste, according to MPD.

MPD was called and upon arrival, Tiedeman attempted to leave the store. While he left the cart full of merchandise behind, police say other stolen merchandise was found on him, as well as six knives.

The gun, however, turned out to be a BB gun.

According to MPD, Tiedeman was arrested for disorderly conduct while armed, felony retail theft and felony bail jumping.

