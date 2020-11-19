Advertisement

MPD investigating after single-car crash on the Beltline near Verona Road

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating a single car rollover crash on the Beltline at US 18/Verona Road Wednesday night.

The Dane County Dispatch reported that the call came in around 8 p.m. for a single car rollover crash. The two right lanes eastbound on the Beltline at US18/Verona Road were blocked following the crash.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation estimated the duration of this incident for last for two hours.

Madison Police Department and Madison Fire Department responded to the scene.

Madison Police Department could not comment on this crash other than there will be an investigation.

