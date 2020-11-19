Police: Teen who accidentally shot himself was using a stolen gun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 16-year-old who the Sun Prairie Police Dept. says accidentally shot himself in the head early Wednesday morning could soon face criminal charges after investigators determined the gun was stolen, the police department stated in a Thursday update.

Emergency crews found the teen in the parking lot outside the Palace Cinema Movie Theater, in the 2800 block of Hoepker Road, around 3:40 a.m. suffering from a gunshot to the head, Sun Prairie Police said Wednesday. He was rushed into surgery and is expected to survive.

According to the department’s Thursday statement, its investigation indicates the gun was taken from a residential area near the theater Tuesday evening.

The 16-year-old as well as the two younger boys, ages 12 and 14, who were with him when officers responded to the shooting all hailed from Madison. Police did not release their names.

SPPD’s investigation is still ongoing. The police department said criminal charges are pending, however officials did not detail what those charges could be.

Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

