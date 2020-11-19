Reports of shots fired on Madison’s west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 6600 block of Scattergood Lane around midnight on Thursday, according to The Dane County Sheriff’s Department.

The Department said there are no reports of injuries and no one is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation and if you have any information, you are asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers.

