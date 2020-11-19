The Badger Nuns ‘jump around’ with UW nursing students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Nuns celebrated first year nursing students on Tuesday, with a little jump around.

In the video posted on Facebook, the nuns stand in front of the group of University of Wisconsin students and dance while holding up the “W” symbol.

The Badger Nuns wrote in the post, “They are an amazing group preparing to become Nurses!!!”

According to their Facebook page, The Badger Nuns are fans of University of Wisconsin Athletics.

