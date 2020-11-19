Advertisement

The Badger Nuns ‘jump around’ with UW nursing students

As the coronavirus pandemic grips southern Wisconsin, many people are stepping up to the...
As the coronavirus pandemic grips southern Wisconsin, many people are stepping up to the challenge, from the Good Samaritan lending a hand to their neighbor or the people who are going to work everyday. We wanted to create a place where their efforts can be recognized and we all can say 'thank you.'(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badger Nuns celebrated first year nursing students on Tuesday, with a little jump around.

In the video posted on Facebook, the nuns stand in front of the group of University of Wisconsin students and dance while holding up the “W” symbol.

The Badger Nuns wrote in the post, “They are an amazing group preparing to become Nurses!!!”

According to their Facebook page, The Badger Nuns are fans of University of Wisconsin Athletics.

Jump around!!

Yesterday we did a little jump around with the UW 1st year Nursing Students!!! They are an amazing group preparing to become Nurses!!!

Posted by The Badger Nuns on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Bullets
A rush to bear arms: Gun sales skyrocketing, ammunition supply scarce
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Evers urges everyone to stay home in new executive order

Latest News

Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC
Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC
Popular East Madison restaurant fears COVID-19 impact as winter months approach
Popular East Madison restaurant fears COVID-19 impact as winter months approach
Three Mauston police officers resign following off-duty incidents, administrative leave
Three Mauston police officers resign following off-duty incidents, administrative leave
PHOTO: Apple logo, Photo Date: February 2007 - Cropped Photo: Andrew Nesbitt / Flickr / MGN /...
Apple to pay Wis. over $3.2 million for battery life issue