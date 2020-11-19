Advertisement

Trial ordered for accused gun supplier in Kenosha killings

Dominick Black
Dominick Black(weau)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) - A Wisconsin court commissioner has decided the man charged with buying the rifle that police say an Illinois teen used to kill two people during a Wisconsin protest over police brutality will stand trial.

Nineteen-year-old Dominick Black is charged in Kenosha County with two counts of intentionally providing a dangerous weapon to a minor, resulting in death.

Commissioner Loren Keating determined Thursday there’s sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

A Kenosha detective testified that Black told him how he purchased the assault-style rifle at a Ladysmith hardware store after getting some money from Kyle Rittenhouse, who at 17 was too young to legally buy a gun.

