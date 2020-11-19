Advertisement

Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot to be held without bail

Brian Higgins mugshot
Brian Higgins mugshot(Columbia Co. Jail)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dells man charged in a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will now be held without bail.

Brian Higgins, 51, had been free since October after posting $10,000 in bail, but was taken back into custody Wednesday.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and Gov. Whitmer are both filing paper work for Higgins’ extradition, which is a move Higgins lawyers say they plan to fight.

The court ordered the defendant be held without bail until further proceedings are conducted. ADA Lippert will submit an order for the signature of the judge.

There is a motion hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 15.

Higgins was arrested in October and charged with material support in an act of terrorism, which is a 20-year felony.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a total of 20 charges against eight people who were known to be members of the militia group Wolverine Watchman, or are associates of the group. There were an additional six people federally charged, as well.

The affidavit alleges that the FBI became aware in early 2020 of groups of people in several states that were discussing a violent overthrow of the government and law enforcement entities. These groups then reportedly united and agreed to take violent actions on government organizations that they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution.

The affidavit continued, reporting that Higgins aided the group in physical surveillance of the governor’s vacation home. On one night of surveillance, Higgins allegedly used night-vision goggles for surveillance and mounted a digital dash camera on his vehicle to record surveillance of Gov. Whitmer’s home.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate

Latest News

Wisconsin reports over 80 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day
Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than...
Wisconsin unemployment increases to 5.7% in October
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
Dane County Jail reports 38 inmates with COVID-19
Wisconsin unemployment rises as public sector, leisure industry sheds jobs