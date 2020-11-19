Advertisement

Wisconsin hospital leader urges Evers, Republicans to unite

Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news...
Gov. Tony Evers addresses latest COVID-19 numbers during a Dept. of Health Services' news conference on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.((WMTV))
By Associated Press and Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of the Wisconsin Hospital Association is pleading with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and state legislative leaders to come together immediately to fight the virus before the current crisis becomes a catastrophe.

Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote Thursday to Evers and both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders.

He says the governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) agreed with the WHA that there needed to be more done to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Wisconsin needs more COVID testing, contact tracers and other solutions to help ease the strain on our healthcare facilities, decrease the rate of transmission and ultimately save lives,” he said. “Because my Assembly Republican colleagues and I are in continuous contact with WHA, local healthcare providers and public health officials, the issues brought forward in the letter do not come as a surprise. I look forward to partnering with WHA to address these important concerns.”

Republican legislative leaders and Evers were scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the virus.

Here was Vos’ full statement:

“I agree with the Wisconsin Hospital Association that more must be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin needs more COVID testing, contact tracers and other solutions to help ease the strain on our healthcare facilities, decrease the rate of transmission and ultimately save lives.

“Because my Assembly Republican colleagues and I are in continuous contact with WHA, local healthcare providers and public health officials, the issues brought forward in the letter do not come as a surprise. I look forward to partnering with WHA to address these important concerns.

“Wisconsinites are forever grateful for the tireless efforts of our healthcare workers during these demanding times. Their dedication on the frontlines of the pandemic is unparalleled.

“I join the call for unity in Wisconsin and hope my Senate colleagues and the governor can join me in putting aside partisan differences to find bipartisan answers.”

Speaker Robin Vos

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate

Latest News

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank hospital staff
As we're learning more about COVID-19, some health officials say there's more evidence that a...
Herd immunity may not work, health officials say
Two vaccines appear to have 95% effectiveness against COVID-19. Here are the next steps for...
The next steps for COVID-19 vaccine
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon