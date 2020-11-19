Wisconsin hospital leader urges Evers, Republicans to unite

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The leader of the Wisconsin Hospital Association is pleading with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and state legislative leaders to come together immediately to fight the virus before the current crisis becomes a catastrophe.

Hospital Association President Eric Borgerding wrote Thursday to Evers and both Republican and Democratic legislative leaders.

He says the governor and lawmakers should take steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, address immediate hospital bed shortages and staffing needs, create alternative care facilities and expand contact tracing.

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) agreed with the WHA that there needed to be more done to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Wisconsin needs more COVID testing, contact tracers and other solutions to help ease the strain on our healthcare facilities, decrease the rate of transmission and ultimately save lives,” he said. “Because my Assembly Republican colleagues and I are in continuous contact with WHA, local healthcare providers and public health officials, the issues brought forward in the letter do not come as a surprise. I look forward to partnering with WHA to address these important concerns.”

Republican legislative leaders and Evers were scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss the virus.

Here was Vos’ full statement:

"I agree with the Wisconsin Hospital Association that more must be done to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Wisconsin needs more COVID testing, contact tracers and other solutions to help ease the strain on our healthcare facilities, decrease the rate of transmission and ultimately save lives. "Because my Assembly Republican colleagues and I are in continuous contact with WHA, local healthcare providers and public health officials, the issues brought forward in the letter do not come as a surprise. I look forward to partnering with WHA to address these important concerns. "Wisconsinites are forever grateful for the tireless efforts of our healthcare workers during these demanding times. Their dedication on the frontlines of the pandemic is unparalleled. "I join the call for unity in Wisconsin and hope my Senate colleagues and the governor can join me in putting aside partisan differences to find bipartisan answers."

