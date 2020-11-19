Wisconsin Hunting Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s famed Gun Deer Season gets underway this weekend! Near-average temperatures return Saturday & Sunday - although the earlier you can get out, the better. A wintry mix/shower chance swings through the Badger State on Sunday.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters to take precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. DHS says Wisconsinites should avoid social gatherings of any size - including with friends or extended family while out hunting or at deer camp. DNR recommends reducing travel, lodging in your own room, tent or trailer and hunting with people you live with. Hunters are also encouraged to register their deer online.

SATURDAY - NOV. 21

High pressure moves in across Wisconsin on Saturday. Calm winds, sunshine, and cool temperatures are expected. This will be the weather pick-of-the-weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected in Northern Wisconsin. Afternoon highs will hover near 40°F across southern Wisconsin.

High pressure keeps sunshine and calm winds in the forecast for Saturday. Northern Wisconsin will be a bit cooler Saturday afternoon. (WMTV NBC15)

SUNDAY - NOV. 22

Mix/rain chances enter back into the forecast on Sunday. Friday’s cold front drops south and will be the focus of scattered showers over Illinois/Indiana. There is a chance a light shower or flurry expands across the state-line late Saturday into Sunday morning.

A brief flurry/shower may swing across Northern/Central Wisconsin on Sunday afternoon. Winds remain lighter - although some higher speeds are likely north. (WMTV NBC15)

Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance moves across the upper-Midwest Sunday afternoon. Northern and central Wisconsin stand the best chance of seeing a brief flurry or mix Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the 30′s farther north. Winds remain light and out of southwest through much of Sunday.

An upper-level disturbance may generate a few light rain/snow showers across northern/central Wisconsin on Sunday. (WMTV NBC15)

NEXT WEEK

Monday brings another day of sunshine and 30′s. Long-range models show a weather system moving into Wisconsin on Tuesday. Morning snow showers may transition to all rain by Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain wraps up early Wednesday. Timing and precipitation types may change in the coming days. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates.

