Wisconsin Hunting Forecast
Wisconsin Gun Deer Season runs from Nov. 21 - Nov. 29.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s famed Gun Deer Season gets underway this weekend! Near-average temperatures return Saturday & Sunday - although the earlier you can get out, the better. A wintry mix/shower chance swings through the Badger State on Sunday.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and Department of Natural Resources (DNR) are reminding hunters to take precautions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. DHS says Wisconsinites should avoid social gatherings of any size - including with friends or extended family while out hunting or at deer camp. DNR recommends reducing travel, lodging in your own room, tent or trailer and hunting with people you live with. Hunters are also encouraged to register their deer online.
SATURDAY - NOV. 21
High pressure moves in across Wisconsin on Saturday. Calm winds, sunshine, and cool temperatures are expected. This will be the weather pick-of-the-weekend. Cooler temperatures are expected in Northern Wisconsin. Afternoon highs will hover near 40°F across southern Wisconsin.
SUNDAY - NOV. 22
Mix/rain chances enter back into the forecast on Sunday. Friday’s cold front drops south and will be the focus of scattered showers over Illinois/Indiana. There is a chance a light shower or flurry expands across the state-line late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, an upper-level disturbance moves across the upper-Midwest Sunday afternoon. Northern and central Wisconsin stand the best chance of seeing a brief flurry or mix Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the 30′s farther north. Winds remain light and out of southwest through much of Sunday.
NEXT WEEK
Monday brings another day of sunshine and 30′s. Long-range models show a weather system moving into Wisconsin on Tuesday. Morning snow showers may transition to all rain by Tuesday afternoon/evening. Rain wraps up early Wednesday. Timing and precipitation types may change in the coming days. Stay tuned to the forecast for updates.
