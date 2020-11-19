Wisconsin reports over 80 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another spike in COVID-19 related deaths Thursday reflects how quickly the death rate in Wisconsin has accelerated over the past couple months.

Over the past week, the state has averaged more than 50 deaths per day. That’s up more than a third from the beginning of the month when the seven-day rolling average stood at 38 deaths per day.

In its latest daily update, the Dept. of Health Services reported 83 more people have died from complications related to the virus.

Combined with Tuesday’s record high 92 deaths and the 52 reported Wednesday, the agency has recorded 227 total deaths in the past three days. That tops the entire month of September, when health officials reported 205 people had died.

With 845 deaths reported so far this month, the state also far surpassed the total for all of October (704) and did so with nearly two weeks to go.

In all, since the pandemic began, DHS has reported 2,876 deaths that were linked to the virus.

DHS numbers also show 236 more people were admitted to hospitals across Wisconsin. The state continues to show nearly 90 percent of all hospital beds are currently filled, with some individual facilities reporting they have run out of beds.

On Wednesday, UW Health confirmed it needed to open a second COVID-19 unit at the American Center. Up until this week, it was able to house them all at its main hospital.

New cases in Wisconsin retreated below the 7,000-mark, DHS tracker indicates. The 6,635 new cases reported Thursday was only slightly higher than the 6,440 per day average over the past week and within two cases of where that average stood at the beginning of that period.

Since the pandemic began, DHS has tallied 338,472 total cases, nearly 75,000 of which remain active.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.