Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment increases to 5.7% in October

Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than...
Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin’s unemployment rate rose to 5.7% in October from 5.4% in September as the coronavirus continues to rage across the state.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest figures on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for October of 6.9%. A year ago the state rate was 3.5%. Wisconsin lost 2,700 private-sector jobs in October and is down 176,900 for the year.

The state reports that the October job losses were largely driven by decreases in the leisure and hospitality industry and government sector.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate

Latest News

Brian Higgins mugshot
Wisconsin Dells man charged in Michigan Gov. kidnapping plot to be held without bail
Wisconsin reports over 80 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
Dane County Jail reports 38 inmates with COVID-19
Wisconsin unemployment rises as public sector, leisure industry sheds jobs