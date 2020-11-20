1 in 100 people in Dane Co. tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of people in Dane Co. testing positive for COVID-19 continues growing, with more than 6,000 new confirmed cases in the past two weeks alone, according to new numbers from Public Health Madison & Dane Co. In their weekly summary of the county’s battle against coronavirus, health officials pointed out that equals a new case for every 100 residents.

PHMDC latest report shows an average of 436 people tested positive for the virus over the past 14 days. The agency noted that’s up significantly from the 364 cases per day the county was averaging just last week, adding it’s the sixth straight week the county has seen an increase. When that streak began, Dane Co. was averaging 120 cases per day, less than a third of where it is now.

PHMDC also recorded its highest ever percent-positive. Health officials acknowledged they expected to see cases grow as testing increased, however an increase in the percentage of positive tests indicates the rise in cases is outpacing the rise in testing.

“This means we know the increase in cases isn’t solely from more testing,” the report stated. “An increase in percent-positivity can indicate more widespread infection, so more testing is needed to capture all cases.”

Health officials did point out that with increased testing people seem to be going to find out if they are infected more quickly after experiencing their first COVID-19 symptoms. Whereas the median average in August was two days between the first symptom and testing, that average has now fallen to a single day.

Hospitalization too is a growing problem in Dane Co., according to PHMDC. It’s summary found withing the past two weeks, a dozen hospitals in southern Wisconsin reported suffering a critical staffing shortage at least once, including one within the county. It did not identify which one.

The latest Data Snapshot is now live. Over the past two weeks, more than 1 person out of every 100 people in Dane County tested positive. Find this and more insights in our Data Notes blog post: https://t.co/n0WRwFOyKS pic.twitter.com/N07GlhKEPF — @publichealthmdc (@PublicHealthMDC) November 20, 2020

