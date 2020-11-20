Advertisement

Ahead of recount, Trump attorney claims voter fraud, denied by elections official

A collection of absentee ballots in Dane County, which will be part of a recount as requested...
A collection of absentee ballots in Dane County, which will be part of a recount as requested by the Trump campaign.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Michelle Baik
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On the brink of a partial recount in Wisconsin, the president’s legal team has alleged claims that have repeatedly been proven false by elections officials.

Rudy Giuliani spoke to members of the press Thursday, the same day the Wisconsin Elections Commission officially ordered a recount in Dane and Milwaukee counties.

“It’s going to show somewhere around 100,000 illegal ballots in two counties that Biden carried,” Giuliani said.

Wisconsin’s chief election official Meagan Wolfe has said that her office has looked at every allegation and found nothing that suggests “systemic or widespread election issues.”

In Dane Co., the counting of ballots will begin Saturday after officials conduct a public test of the voting equipment. This first step has been done before the November election, as well as all others. Anyone can watch the process in action.

At the recount, Wolfe explained that candidates will have representatives to stand on their behalf. “The representative gets to view the materials and also gets to offer challenges and objections and information to the Board of Canvassers as they’re making their decisions,” she said. Wolfe said challenges may address issues like if an absentee ballot envelope was sufficient or if a ballot was remade.

“If upon that information that was presented or the decision of the Board of Canvassers, the decision of the Board of Canvassers could then be challenged in court,” Wolfe said.

The Dane Co. clerk said he expects officials to take the full amount of time to recount the votes. The deadline is Dec. 1.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

An attorney for the Trump campaign, Jim Troupis, submits the petition for a recount in Dane Co....
Elections Comm. gets the ball rolling on the recount
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
Trump campaign to request recounts in Dane, Milwaukee Co., wires $3M to WEC
President Trump spoke from the Rose Garden as the nation sets records for confirmed cases of...
President Trump files for recount in Milwaukee and Dane Counties
FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2020 file photo, a Republican election challenger at right watches over...
Detroit-area county certifies vote after first blocking it