Downtown Sun Prairie announces variety of holiday events

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The holiday season is getting closer and Sun Prairie will be kicking off their holiday events over the next few weeks.

The City of Sun Prairie and the Sun Prairie Business Improvement District announced the events Wednesday, saying all of the events are designed to appeal to a wide range of people.

Shop Local for the Holidays

Starting Saturday Nov. 28, some downtown businesses will offer specials and promotions until Dec. 31 as part of the Shop Local For the Holidays event. Downtown Sun Prairie’s Facebook page will update with current promotions and participating business information, according to a news release. Businesses will offer a variety of options for shoppers including gift certificates, delivery and dine-in.

Businesses that do participate in the Shop Local for the Holidays promotion will follow Public Health Madison & Dane County guidelines, Downtown Sun Prairie assured.

There will also be three nights of extended shopping houses for Ladies Night Out from 5-8 p.m., sponsored by the Bank of Sun Prairie and Faded Roots Boutique.

Santa Saturdays

Sun Prairie will host Santa Saturdays from 1-3 p.m. on Nov. 28 and Dec. 5 at the Bank of Sun Prairie at 228 East Main Street.

Families can come by and wave to Santa through the drive-thru lanes.

Drive Thru Parade and Virtual Tree Lighting

The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie Business Improvement District will host the Holiday Fire Truck Drive Thru Parade and Virtual Tree Lighting event from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 5 in downtown Sun Prairie.

Prospective viewers can tune in to the Sun Prairie Media Center’s Facebook page from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. to view the special holiday program featuring Mayor Paul Esser.

Mayor Esser will be joined by the one and only Santa Claus, who will virtually light the tree at 5 p.m. for all to see. Downtown Sun Prairie added that people may also watch on Spectrum Channel 983 and TDS Channels 13/1013.

Drivers can watch the parade from the comfort of their cars starting at 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in Angell Park to see the holiday lights on local and surrounding fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

The route will start at the park entrance off of Grove Street and Highway N and exit onto Park Street. Cars can continue the route to check out decorated businesses on East Main Street and pass the lit Holiday Tree in front of the Sun Prairie Historic Library and Museum.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.