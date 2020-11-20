Ethical Trade Co. opens 2-month pop-up shop in Madison for the holidays

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ethical Trade Co. opened a two-month pop-up shop Thursday on the south side of Madison for the holidays.

The products from the non-profit are sourced from survivors of human trafficking, according to a news release.

James Ferrett, founder and CEO of Ethical Trade Co., said it is their goal for shoppers to learn more about issues of exploitation and trafficking, as there are things people can do to help.

“Our purpose in opening the pop-up shop is to not only provide a source of items that are slave free but also environmentally friendly, everything we do has to be good for the workers and for the planet we share,” Ferrett said.

Some products at the store include handmade merino wool sweaters, direct trade coffee and Fair Trade face masks.

The store will be open 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, as well as 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays. The shop is located at 1702 South Park Street in Madison.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.