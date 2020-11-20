Evers spokesperson calls meeting with GOP “productive”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A spokesperson for Gov. Tony Evers described the governor’s meeting with top Republican lawmakers to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as “productive.”

On Friday morning, Evers met with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Racine Co.) and the newly-elected Majority Leader Scott LeMahieu (R-9th Dist.) to discuss possible legislation to aid in the state’s response to the pandemic.

Evers’ spokesperson Britt Cudaback said the governor appreciated the meeting with Vos and LeMahieu and he used the opportunity to explain the “urgent need” for them to work together.

“(Evers) He looks forward to the Legislature acting quickly to pass additional COVID-19 legislation to support our state’s response to this crisis,” she added.

The legislature has not passed any coronavirus-related relief bills since mid-April when it passed legislation to help allocate the $2.3 billion Wisconsin was set to receive as part of the federal government’s $2 trillion CARES Act.

Earlier this week, Evers rolled out a package of COVID-19 relief bills designed to improve access to and reduce the cost of health care, reduce the spread of the virus, and offer flexibility to families.

Vos also indicated this week what he would like to see in new legislation. Those goals included increased contact tracing and focusing on rapid testing.

The meeting comes as the state deals with skyrocketing infection rates, hospitalizations, and deaths connected to the virus. In the past two days alone, the Dept. of Health Services has reported single-day record highs for both new COVID-19 cases and deaths. Meanwhile, nearly 90 percent of hospital beds across the state remain filled.

The Associated Press’ Scott Bauer noted the meeting was the first time LeMahieu met with the governor since taking over as Majority Leader.

Neither Vos nor LeMahieu have issued statements about Friday’s conversation.

