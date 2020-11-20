Advertisement

Fort Atkinson schools to continue virtual learning until winter break

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The School District of Fort Atkinson determined Thursday that they will continue virtual-only learning until at least Dec. 18.

The SDFA Board of Education met Thursday night for their monthly meeting and reviewed their decision-making factors as it relates to virtual learning.

According to a news release, one of the factors includes the Jefferson County seven-day COVID-19 rolling average of daily cases, which was 85 per 100,000. After reviewing these factors, they decided it was best to continue virtual learning until at least winter break, Dec. 18.

The district noted that if there is a “dramatic shift” in data declining during this time period, the Board will respond accordingly.

While the district did not release the number of students and staff who have COVID-19, they said there are a number of both who have been required to quarantine due to being a close contact or that have tested positive themselves.

SDFA continued, saying they hope is to be back in the building as soon as possible. However, the district explained that given the Jefferson County Health Department guidance, three of the district’s six buildings would be closed if they were currently in an in-person model of instruction.

