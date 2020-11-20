‘Friday’ Football Blitz: The end of the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High school football events moved up one day this week for the final night of Blitz for the season.

While there isn’t going to be a state championship this year, Lake Mills will be playing for a town championship. Lakeside Lutheran Met Lake Mills Thursday night.

The last time these two teams met, Lakeside handed Lake Mills just their second loss of the season in double-OT. Since that game, the L-Cats have won three straight games led by their offense, while the Warriors remain undefeated.

The L-Cats are led by Adam Moen at quarterback, who averages 39 points per game, while Lakeside is led by Micah Cody at linebacker, who allows just 11 points per contest.

In a tight-knit game, it was Lake Mills that came out as champions, defeating Lakeside Lutheran 21-19.

