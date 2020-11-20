Advertisement

Gov. Evers invests $131 million to strengthen healthcare system

(FILE)
(FILE)(Unity Point Health-Meriter)
By Katie Rousonelos
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Governor Tony Evers is allocating $131 million dollars to help address healthcare worker shortages and create capacity in hospitals amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

His administration provided an update Friday on the nearly $2 billion dollars invested in communities from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The $131 million investment for the health care system includes:

  • $40 million for hospital and skilled nursing facility staffing
  • $30 million for Post-Acute Admissions Incentive Payments for Skilled Nursing Facilities
  • $1 million for a Certified Nursing Assistant Marketing Campaign
  • $60 million for Long-Term Care Direct Payment Program Supplement

As of Nov. 6, the state has used $621 million and obligated $484 million. An additional $872 million in funds will be distributed by the end of December, and are already committed.

Roughly $22 million remains reserved to respond to state needs as they emerge.

