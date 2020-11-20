Hy-Vee to donate 80,000 Thanksgiving meals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hy-Vee will donate Thanksgiving meals to families starting Friday in over 260 communities across the country.

The store announced that over 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores will donate up to 100 meal kits each to a local non-profit partner in their community, who will then pass on the meals to local families. In total, 80,000 people will receive meals as a result of the donations.

According to a news release, each kit will make a Thanksgiving meal for a family of four. The kit includes turkey, stuffing, corn, green beans, rolls and a pumpkin pie.

The store explained that each non-profit will decide who receives the meals.

The meals will be distributed in multiple states, including Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.

