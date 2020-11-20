Impaired driver given 3 years in prison in fatal hit-and-run in Brown Co.
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along a Brown County road hours after smoking marijuana has been sentenced to three years in prison.
Thirty-nine-year-old Chad Scott previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of hit and run involving death, as well as a citation for operating under the influence of a controlled substance.
Forty-three-year-old Derrick Murphy was struck and killed along a road in Ashwaubenon in November 2019.
Scott apologized to Murphy’s family during sentencing Thursday and asked for their forgiveness.
Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.