Impaired driver given 3 years in prison in fatal hit-and-run in Brown Co.

Chad Scott appears in court via video on December 2, 2019 (WBAY photo)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The driver who struck and killed a pedestrian along a Brown County road hours after smoking marijuana has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Thirty-nine-year-old Chad Scott previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of hit and run involving death, as well as a citation for operating under the influence of a controlled substance.

Forty-three-year-old Derrick Murphy was struck and killed along a road in Ashwaubenon in November 2019.

Scott apologized to Murphy’s family during sentencing Thursday and asked for their forgiveness.

