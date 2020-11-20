In-person CWD sampling temporarily suspended in southern Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that staff will not be available for in-person chronic wasting disease sampling in southern Wisconsin during gun deer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNR noted that this includes locations that have offered DNR-staffed in-person sampling in past seasons, such as Barneveld and Black Earth. There are multiple self-serve CWD test kiosks for hunters to submit their samples, however.

According to a news release, all sampling locations are available on a DNR interactive map and database. Some meat processors and businesses will also offer in-person sampling assistance.

DNR Southern District Wildlife Supervisor Bret Owsley said hunters should contact sampling stations in advance to verify their operating hours.

“We thank these private businesses for their continued contribution to CWD sample collection and the valuable service they provide to area hunters,” Owsley said.

The DNR continued, saying there are a few exceptions to in-person sampling postponements. Hunters can make special arrangements for European mounts and large bucks by calling their local DNR wildlife biologist to set up an appointment after harvest and registration.

Hunters who want to collect their own CWD sample from their deer can contact local wildlife staff to receive a CWD test kit, the department added.

The 2020 nine-day gun deer season is Nov. 21-29.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.