Advertisement

In-person CWD sampling temporarily suspended in southern Wis.

As part of its initial chronic wasting disease response plan, the Michigan Department of...
As part of its initial chronic wasting disease response plan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducted a deer abundance survey of free-ranging deer in the southern part of the state. (Michigan DNR Photo) (WLUC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday that staff will not be available for in-person chronic wasting disease sampling in southern Wisconsin during gun deer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DNR noted that this includes locations that have offered DNR-staffed in-person sampling in past seasons, such as Barneveld and Black Earth. There are multiple self-serve CWD test kiosks for hunters to submit their samples, however.

According to a news release, all sampling locations are available on a DNR interactive map and database. Some meat processors and businesses will also offer in-person sampling assistance.

DNR Southern District Wildlife Supervisor Bret Owsley said hunters should contact sampling stations in advance to verify their operating hours.

“We thank these private businesses for their continued contribution to CWD sample collection and the valuable service they provide to area hunters,” Owsley said.

The DNR continued, saying there are a few exceptions to in-person sampling postponements. Hunters can make special arrangements for European mounts and large bucks by calling their local DNR wildlife biologist to set up an appointment after harvest and registration.

Hunters who want to collect their own CWD sample from their deer can contact local wildlife staff to receive a CWD test kit, the department added.

The 2020 nine-day gun deer season is Nov. 21-29.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
White House warns of Wisconsin’s “unrelenting rise” in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Wrigley Field is second only to Fenway Park as the oldest stadium in Major League Baseball.
Wrigley Field designated as National Historic Landmark
Badgers release men’s basketball schedule, season tips off next week
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2019, file photo, rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a...
All NFL teams to enter intensive COVID-19 protocol Saturday
Bucks hire Dunlap, Oppenheimer as assistant coaches