Iowa man donates plasma to help COVID-19 patients for the 11th time

Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Eight months after testing positive for the coronavirus, an Iowa man has donated convalescent plasma for the eleventh time to help COVID-19 patients.

Jim Ward tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He then donated blood at LifeServe Blood Center in Urbandale after recovering in April.

LifeServe says, on average, people have antibodies 2 to 3 months after testing positive. Ward is one of a handful of people who has donated more than ten times.

If he finds out he still has antibodies, Ward will have to wait a full week before he can donate again.

It is something he says he plans on doing until he finds out he can’t anymore.

