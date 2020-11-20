Damages at Janesville facility estimated at $300k after fire

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Janesville manufacturing and distribution facility received estimated damages of $300,000 Thursday after plastic pallets near the building were on fire.

The Janesville Fire Department arrived at the facility around 2:30 p.m. at 2929 Venture Drive for reports of plastic pallets on fire next to the building.

Fire crews found a large group of the pallets burning with wind-driven conditions next to the south side of the Novares manufacturing and distribution building. According to a news release, the building was directly impacted by the fire and occupants of the building used fire extinguishers on an electric panel that was on the wall opposite of the fire.

The fire that was inside the building was contained due to a fire sprinkler system, the department noted. A car parked west of the fire also started on fire.

Firefighters used attack lines and a master stream, putting out the fire within seven minutes after their arrival. The department noted that there were 23 firefighters on scene.

The Janesville Fire Protection Bureau and City of Janesville Code Enforcement assisted maintenance crews on-site with recovery after the fire and allowed production to resume four hours after the fire started.

The estimated damages as a result of the fire were $300,000, the department noted.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. There were no firefighters or civilians injured as a result of this incident.

Janesville Fire accepted mutual aid and change of quarter support by the City of Beloit Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Footville Fire Department. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office also gave an air boat for ventilating the large space.

