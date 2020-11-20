Quiet & Cooler Weekend; Rain/Snow Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure slides in this weekend - bringing down wind speeds and keeping the sunshine overhead. Temperatures drop 10°F from yesterday, but remain a few degrees above normal. Outside of a passing shower/flurry Sunday afternoon, this weekend appears quiet. Next week brings a chance for a wintry mix/rain.

Wind gusts topped 30-35 mph on Thursday. Now that high pressure is moving in, winds have relaxed. A cold front passes through the Badger State Friday morning - bringing light winds out of the northwest. Temperatures will gradually cool this morning, but stay near 50°F this afternoon.

The next several mornings appear chilly - with lows falling into the 20′s. Sunshine holds into Saturday as the high centers over Wisconsin. The cold front links up with moisture to our south and will be the focus of showers in Illinois/Indiana. While most of the NBC 15 viewing area will remain sunny, clouds will be more visible near the state-line.

A passing upper-level disturbance may trigger a brief shower/light flurry Sunday afternoon. Expect more cloud cover to roll across the state to wrap up the weekend.

A brief break offers sunshine and cooler temperatures on Monday. Highs will only top out in the upper 30′s.

Another weather system heads to southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Long-term models paint snow showers overspreading southern Wisconsin Tuesday morning before transitioning to rain by Tuesday afternoon. There is still plenty of time for changes to timing/position of the system. Stay tuned to the forecast.

Thanksgiving Day appears sunny with highs in the mid 40′s!

