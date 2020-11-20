Reports: Wes Matthews to sign with Los Angeles Lakers

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Former Madison Memorial standout Wes Matthews will sign a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Shams Charania of the The Athletic reported on Friday.

Wes Matthews is signing a one-year, $3.6M deal with the LA Lakers, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. https://t.co/fYHthoXFjE — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 20, 2020

The Lakers will be his seventh team in a 15-year NBA career. The Lakers are using their bi-annual exception on Matthews.

While it’s great news for the Madison native as he joins the reigning NBA champions led by the best player in the league in LeBron James, this signing is a huge loss for the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the 19-20 NBA season, Matthews started every game the he played in for Milwaukee. The 6′4″ guard averaged just 7.4 points per game but shot 36% from deep while taking on the toughest perimeter defensive assignment every night.

For Wes Matthews, being able to step directly into a starting role with the Lakers created by the Danny Green trade to OKC was too good to pass up, per source. One instance where the compressed end of season/draft/FA period/start of next season probably didn’t help Milwaukee. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) November 20, 2020

Wes Matthews will step into a backcourt shared by Dennis Schröder who LA traded for before the draft.

Named Wisconsin Mr. Basketball in 2005 while winning a Division 1 state title for the Spartans under head coach Steve Collins, Matthews then went on to play four years at Marquette before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Utah Jazz.

Wes has played for the Jazz, Trailblazers, Mavericks, Raptors, Knicks (albeit just two games), Pacers and Bucks throughout his career.

Now his latest stop in pursuit of a ring takes him to King James’ backcourt.

Wes Matthews Jr to the Lakers!



His father won 2 NBA Championships with the Lakers in 87 & 88.



pic.twitter.com/5cXvPBhout — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 20, 2020

