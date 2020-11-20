Advertisement

Suspect nicknamed ‘Psycho’ arrested after 3 bodies found in Colorado

By KMGH Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONEJOS, Colo. (KMGH) - An arrest has been made after three bodies were found in southern Colorado.

No trespassing signs, graffiti, and piles of dirt mark the spot where authorities discovered some human remains last week. A few days later, more remains were found at a second location.

The suspect, identified as Adre Baroz, was arrested Thursday afternoon.

“He goes by ‘Psycho.’ I just wanted to put that out there,” Alamosa Police Chief Ken Anderson said.

Federal and state agents had tracked him to a motel in New Mexico.

Authorities say it may take several weeks, or even months, to verify the victims’ identities due to the condition they were in when found.

“I hope it’s somebody they’ve been looking for and give a little closure to families who have been looking for people for a while,” Alamosa resident Jacque Payne said.

Investigators say they currently have no evidence linking the remains to any missing people.

Baroz faces charges of first-degree homicide, first-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Copyright 2020 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin introduces new "Critically High" case activity category and all but seven counties...
COVID-19 is so bad in Wisconsin, DHS needed a whole new category
Dane Co. bans indoor gatherings, caps outdoor ones at 10 people
Governor Evers showed his support for Joe Biden with a virtual campaign event for La Crosse...
Gov. Evers to declare new state of emergency, reissue mask mandate
Badger Seal designed by UW engineers
“Performs like an N95”: Madison engineers design mask fitter
(FILE) Testing site in Janesville.
Rock County returns to Phase One of COVID-19 reopening plan

Latest News

Wisconsin hunters are eager for the start of gun deer season on Saturday
Evers spokesperson calls meeting with GOP “productive”
Alek Skarlatos, center right, Anthony Sadler, right, Mark Moogalian, left, and their lawyer...
American passenger recalls trying to kill train attacker
A woman survived after being pushed into the path of an oncoming NYC subway train.
Caught on video: Woman pushed in path of NYC subway train
Chad Scott appears in court via video on December 2, 2019 (WBAY photo)
Impaired driver given 3 years in prison in fatal hit-and-run in Brown Co.