The River Food Pantry offers free Thanksgiving meals to Dane Co. residents

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local food pantry in Madison is providing Thanksgiving meals to Dane County families experiencing food insecurity.

The River Food Pantry made the announcement on Friday, saying the meals will be fully-prepared in to-go boxes for families to take for each member of their household.

Interim Executive Director of The River Rhonda Adams explained that because of COVID-19, there are more families this year that may not be able to access a holiday meal.

“A holiday meal has always been a luxury that many local families can’t afford,” said Adams.”The River’s Thanksgiving to-go meals will provide a free, safe and accessible alternative for the growing number of Dane County families facing food insecurity.”

Each meal will include some Thanksgiving favorites, including turkey, mashed potatoes and a slice of pie. A combination of staff, volunteers and community partners prepare all of the food. Members of Madison College also assist with the preparation.

The food pantry noted that the meals will be distributed curbside through their Family At-Home Meals program and each meal will be served cold with reheating instructions. Meals will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 23-25. Each person can only pick up meals once for their family and there is no advanced sign up necessary.

The pantry continued, saying residents who cannot leave home to pickup their meal may qualify for The River’s free delivery service, River Delivers, to receive household groceries and meals. Registration for this service is required in advance online.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.