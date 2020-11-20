‘We are in a crisis:’ County board members urge public to limit holiday gathering to members of household

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As holidays near and coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state, Dane County Board Supervisors are encouraging the community to limit Thanksgiving celebrations to the members who live in their household.

Public Health Madison & Dane County and members of the Dane County Board share the same message: Thanksgiving celebrations must look different this year because of the pandemic.

County Board Supervisor Holly Hatcher, who is also a nurse, said county hospitals are at capacity and healthcare workers are exhausted and overwhelmed. Avoiding gatherings now will save lives later, she said.

“We are in a crisis!” Hatcher said. “Every gathering with folks outside of your immediate household is an opportunity for COVID to spread. This will only prolong this deadly pandemic for all of us. Please do your part to protect your loved ones, your neighbors, our healthcare workers and yourself. Your empathy and sacrifice now will save lives later.”

Health officials and local leaders recommend skipping gathering and celebrating with safer alternatives such as cooking the same recipe from different homes, ordering takeout, mailing gifts and playing virtual board games.

If people do choose to gather for the holiday, they are encouraged to stay home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

“Take care of yourselves, family, friends, neighbors, and the greater community,” County Board Chair Analiese Eicher said. “Stay home, check in with loved ones and friends, and celebrate the holiday safely. This is not how anyone pictured Thanksgiving 2020, but we need to come together to protect one another, and that means staying home.”

